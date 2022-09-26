Andhra Pradesh: Ministers Roja and Kakani denounce Balayya’s ‘frustration’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing their broadside against TDP, especially Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for his adverse comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC over renaming of NTR University of Health Sciences after former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy,

Minister for Tourism RK Roja and Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said out of frustration for not being able to effectively explain why they opposed the renaming of the university, TDP leaders were lashing out at the ruling YSRC in an unrestrained manner.

Addressing media persons on Sunday, Tourism Minister Roja said it was unfortunate to see Balakrishna making such remarks. “Who is ungrateful, if not for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who backstabbed his own father-in-law who gave him political life. If not for NTR, Naidu would not have an identity in the first place,” she remarked.

Roja said had the children of NTR supported him till last, Naidu would never have gained foothold in TDP. She asserted that renaming of health university after YSR, who revolutionised public health, was a right decision. Speaking to mediapersons in Nellore, Govardhan Reddy said TDP and Naidu have no moral right to question the renaming of the university.

“Why did the Chandrababu Naidu government rename Aarogyasri after NTR? If there was no wrong in that, why is the TDP making renaming of health university after YSR an issue? If facts are to be mentioned, what the TDP government did for health sector? Not a single medical college was developed in the government sector and emphasis was laid only on private entities, like promotion of private medical college in Kuppam. Was it not Naidu, who watered down 108 emergency services?” he asked.

NTR was honoured by Jagan who named the entire direct after him, unlike Naidu, who backstabbed him for political gain. Kakani too said it was apt to name the health university after YSR.

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing their broadside against TDP, especially Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for his adverse comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC over renaming of NTR University of Health Sciences after former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Minister for Tourism RK Roja and Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said out of frustration for not being able to effectively explain why they opposed the renaming of the university, TDP leaders were lashing out at the ruling YSRC in an unrestrained manner. Addressing media persons on Sunday, Tourism Minister Roja said it was unfortunate to see Balakrishna making such remarks. “Who is ungrateful, if not for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who backstabbed his own father-in-law who gave him political life. If not for NTR, Naidu would not have an identity in the first place,” she remarked. Roja said had the children of NTR supported him till last, Naidu would never have gained foothold in TDP. She asserted that renaming of health university after YSR, who revolutionised public health, was a right decision. Speaking to mediapersons in Nellore, Govardhan Reddy said TDP and Naidu have no moral right to question the renaming of the university. “Why did the Chandrababu Naidu government rename Aarogyasri after NTR? If there was no wrong in that, why is the TDP making renaming of health university after YSR an issue? If facts are to be mentioned, what the TDP government did for health sector? Not a single medical college was developed in the government sector and emphasis was laid only on private entities, like promotion of private medical college in Kuppam. Was it not Naidu, who watered down 108 emergency services?” he asked. NTR was honoured by Jagan who named the entire direct after him, unlike Naidu, who backstabbed him for political gain. Kakani too said it was apt to name the health university after YSR.