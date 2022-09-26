Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala gets ready for annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy

By Express News Service

The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala are all set to take place in a grand manner between September 27 and October 5. Among the 450-odd festivals that are being observed every year in Tirumala as per the Vaikhanasa Agama tradition, the nine-day celestial Brahmotsavams are considered to be the festival of splendour and gaiety as the processional deity of Sri Malayappa Swamy in all His spiritual grandeur, decked with jewellery and flowers and wearing bright-coloured pattu vastrams take celestial rides on 16 different carriers all along the four mada streets to bless His devotees. The nine-day festival commences with the ceremonious Ankurarpanam or Beejavapanam

Ankurarpanam (Sept 26)

The Ankurarpanam will be observed in the evening. The Navadhanyas are sown in different mud pots invoking the blessings of the Moon God. The level of sprouting of the grains becomes the benchmark of hurdle-free and successful conduct of the Brahmotsavams

Dwajarohanam (Sept 27)

Garuda flag of Sri Venkateswara is hoisted in the evening after the procession of the utsava murthis on a gold Tiruchi. This signifies the invitation by the ardent devotee and noble servant of Srivaru, the Garuda, to the deities of all worlds present in Hindu Sanatana Dharma to take part in the nine-day festival and make it a humongous success

Pedda Shesha Vahanam (Sept 27)

The first Vahanam of the festival is the seven-hooded mighty divine serpent Pedda Sesha Vahanam, where in Sri Malayappa Swamy with Sridevi and Bhudevi take a celestial ride along the four Mada streets. The Pedda Shesha Vahanam is symbolic with Dhyana Bhakti

Chinna Sesha Vahanam (Sept 28)

The second vahana seva of the Brahmotsavams is the Chinna Shesha Vahanam which is symbolic with another divine serpent, Vasuki, and avowed to beget boons of Kundalini yogam

Hamsa Vahanam

In the evening, Sri Malayappa Swamy decked up as Saraswathi, the deity of Wisdom, on a beautiful Hamsa . The Swan carrier is depicted in legends as a true icon of justice and peace. The devotees are charmed into devotion and surrender (Saranagati) to the Lord and give up arrogance

Simha Vahanam (Sept 29)

On Day 3, Sri Malayappa Swamy rides on Simha Vahanam, the half-human and half-lion form, showcasing the strength, power and speed as ingredients of His divine existence

Muthyapu Pandiri (Sept 29)

On the night of Day-3, the Lord rides on a palanquin of pearls, as symbolic of Moon, for peace and tranquillity. This vahanam believed to be dispel all violence in devotees’ life

Kalpavruksha Vahanam (September 30)

Kalpavruksha Vahanam in the morning on fourth day of the Brahmotsavams is considered as one of the highlights of the festival as darshan of Srivaru with His two Consorts on this vehicle will bestow all the boons sought by the devotees. The Kalpavruksha has mythological and legendry intones of Sagara Mathanam

Sarva Bhopala Vahanam (Sept 30)

Sarva Bhopala vahanam, on fourth day evening, epitomises the universal supremacy of the Lord of Lords, Sri Venkateswara. The powerful deities of the galaxy — Indra, Kubera, Varuna, Yama, Viruthi, Parameswara and Vayu (Astha Dikpalakas) — will work as per dictates of Lord Venkateswara

Mohini Vahanam (October 1)

On the fifth day morning, Sri Malayappa decked as the Universal Celestial Beauty, Mohini, charms everyone accompanied by Sri Krishna Swamy on another palanquin. This avatar depicted that Srivaru asks devotees to break the chasm of Maya in this materialistic world

Garuda Vahanam (October 1)

On the fifth day, Garuda Vahanam is observed which is considered to be the most auspicious vehicle among all carriers of Sri Venkateswara. Devotees converge in lakhs to witness the majesty of Sri Malayappa on Garuda Vahanam

Hanumantha Vahanam (Oct 2)

On the morning of the sixth day, Sri Malayappa as Sri Rama blesses His devotees on the most significant Hanumantha Vahana. This vahanam is expected to yield philosophical satisfaction to devotees

Golden Chariot (October 2)

The processional deity of Sri Malayappa Swamy was taken out on a procession on the Swarna Ratham. The grandeur of the Ratham and the procession is a cynosure to the eyes of devotees

Gaja Vahanam (October 2)

In the evening, Lord rides on the divine elephant carrier symbolising the devotion and surrender philosophy (saranagati) of Vaikanasa sect of Vaishnavism

Surya Prabha Vahanam (Oct 3)

On the seventh day morning, Sri Suryanarayana takes celestial ride on Surya Prabha Vahanam symbolising the powers of Sun God and role of Sun in the lives of the mankind

Chandra Prabha vahanam

In the evening, Sri Malayappa Swamy blesses His devotees on Chandraprabha Vahanam displaying peace and tranquillity

Rathotsavam (October 4)

In the morning of the penultimate day, Rathotsavam will be conducted on the Mada streets. Lord blesses the devotees to achieve bliss and also do soul-searching of their good and bad acts

Aswa Vahanam (October 4)

Among all the vahana sevas, Aswa Vahanam is the last one. According to Krishnayajurveda, horse stood for control of all body elements and Lord displayed His identity as a model of Kali, who gave boons to devotees

Chakrasnanam & Dhwajavarohanam (October 5)

Utsava idols are given final Abhisekam and led to Pushkarini for holy bath before they returned to Ananda Nilayam. Devotees take a holy dip in the sacred waters. The Garuda flag will be lowered at night

The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala are all set to take place in a grand manner between September 27 and October 5. Among the 450-odd festivals that are being observed every year in Tirumala as per the Vaikhanasa Agama tradition, the nine-day celestial Brahmotsavams are considered to be the festival of splendour and gaiety as the processional deity of Sri Malayappa Swamy in all His spiritual grandeur, decked with jewellery and flowers and wearing bright-coloured pattu vastrams take celestial rides on 16 different carriers all along the four mada streets to bless His devotees. The nine-day festival commences with the ceremonious Ankurarpanam or Beejavapanam Ankurarpanam (Sept 26) The Ankurarpanam will be observed in the evening. The Navadhanyas are sown in different mud pots invoking the blessings of the Moon God. The level of sprouting of the grains becomes the benchmark of hurdle-free and successful conduct of the Brahmotsavams Dwajarohanam (Sept 27) Garuda flag of Sri Venkateswara is hoisted in the evening after the procession of the utsava murthis on a gold Tiruchi. This signifies the invitation by the ardent devotee and noble servant of Srivaru, the Garuda, to the deities of all worlds present in Hindu Sanatana Dharma to take part in the nine-day festival and make it a humongous success Pedda Shesha Vahanam (Sept 27) The first Vahanam of the festival is the seven-hooded mighty divine serpent Pedda Sesha Vahanam, where in Sri Malayappa Swamy with Sridevi and Bhudevi take a celestial ride along the four Mada streets. The Pedda Shesha Vahanam is symbolic with Dhyana Bhakti Chinna Sesha Vahanam (Sept 28) The second vahana seva of the Brahmotsavams is the Chinna Shesha Vahanam which is symbolic with another divine serpent, Vasuki, and avowed to beget boons of Kundalini yogam Hamsa Vahanam In the evening, Sri Malayappa Swamy decked up as Saraswathi, the deity of Wisdom, on a beautiful Hamsa . The Swan carrier is depicted in legends as a true icon of justice and peace. The devotees are charmed into devotion and surrender (Saranagati) to the Lord and give up arrogance Simha Vahanam (Sept 29) On Day 3, Sri Malayappa Swamy rides on Simha Vahanam, the half-human and half-lion form, showcasing the strength, power and speed as ingredients of His divine existence Muthyapu Pandiri (Sept 29) On the night of Day-3, the Lord rides on a palanquin of pearls, as symbolic of Moon, for peace and tranquillity. This vahanam believed to be dispel all violence in devotees’ life Kalpavruksha Vahanam (September 30) Kalpavruksha Vahanam in the morning on fourth day of the Brahmotsavams is considered as one of the highlights of the festival as darshan of Srivaru with His two Consorts on this vehicle will bestow all the boons sought by the devotees. The Kalpavruksha has mythological and legendry intones of Sagara Mathanam Sarva Bhopala Vahanam (Sept 30) Sarva Bhopala vahanam, on fourth day evening, epitomises the universal supremacy of the Lord of Lords, Sri Venkateswara. The powerful deities of the galaxy — Indra, Kubera, Varuna, Yama, Viruthi, Parameswara and Vayu (Astha Dikpalakas) — will work as per dictates of Lord Venkateswara Mohini Vahanam (October 1) On the fifth day morning, Sri Malayappa decked as the Universal Celestial Beauty, Mohini, charms everyone accompanied by Sri Krishna Swamy on another palanquin. This avatar depicted that Srivaru asks devotees to break the chasm of Maya in this materialistic world Garuda Vahanam (October 1) On the fifth day, Garuda Vahanam is observed which is considered to be the most auspicious vehicle among all carriers of Sri Venkateswara. Devotees converge in lakhs to witness the majesty of Sri Malayappa on Garuda Vahanam Hanumantha Vahanam (Oct 2) On the morning of the sixth day, Sri Malayappa as Sri Rama blesses His devotees on the most significant Hanumantha Vahana. This vahanam is expected to yield philosophical satisfaction to devotees Golden Chariot (October 2) The processional deity of Sri Malayappa Swamy was taken out on a procession on the Swarna Ratham. The grandeur of the Ratham and the procession is a cynosure to the eyes of devotees Gaja Vahanam (October 2) In the evening, Lord rides on the divine elephant carrier symbolising the devotion and surrender philosophy (saranagati) of Vaikanasa sect of Vaishnavism Surya Prabha Vahanam (Oct 3) On the seventh day morning, Sri Suryanarayana takes celestial ride on Surya Prabha Vahanam symbolising the powers of Sun God and role of Sun in the lives of the mankind Chandra Prabha vahanam In the evening, Sri Malayappa Swamy blesses His devotees on Chandraprabha Vahanam displaying peace and tranquillity Rathotsavam (October 4) In the morning of the penultimate day, Rathotsavam will be conducted on the Mada streets. Lord blesses the devotees to achieve bliss and also do soul-searching of their good and bad acts Aswa Vahanam (October 4) Among all the vahana sevas, Aswa Vahanam is the last one. According to Krishnayajurveda, horse stood for control of all body elements and Lord displayed His identity as a model of Kali, who gave boons to devotees Chakrasnanam & Dhwajavarohanam (October 5) Utsava idols are given final Abhisekam and led to Pushkarini for holy bath before they returned to Ananda Nilayam. Devotees take a holy dip in the sacred waters. The Garuda flag will be lowered at night