AP: Guv lauds free distribution of hearing aids, says hearing is one of the most precious senses

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launched free distribution of hearing aids to persons suffering from hearing loss, hailing from underprivileged sections, at a programme organised by Deendayal Sravana Foundation at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Sunday. The programme was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, co-founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Pandit Deendayal was a proponent of the theory of ‘integral humanism’ and values of cultural-nationalism, and that he was a strong follower of Gandhian socialist principles such as ‘Sarvodaya’ and ‘Swadeshi.’ Pandit Deendayal considered it important for the country to develop an indigenous economic model with human at the centre, which was different from socialism and capitalism.

“I am glad to know that tye Deendayal Sravana Foundation started distribution of free hearing-aids with the objective of helping people with hearing loss, to overcome their disability,” he said. He said hearing is one of the most precious senses of a human being and that hearing loss can be treated. R Ramanjaneyulu, chairman of Deendayal Foundation, and RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, and others were present.

