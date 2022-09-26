It’s a YSRC meeting to share loot: TDP MLC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC Manthena Venkata Satyanarayana Raju dismissed the round table meeting on decentralisation held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday as a meeting of YSRC leaders meant to plan how to rob North Andhra and share the loot.

In a press release, he alleged that the YSRC leaders had exploited the resources of North Andhra region in the last three-and-a-half years and the present meeting was meant to decide on how to divide the loot among themselves. “If not, what is the need for holding such a meeting. In fact, people, including those in YSRC are in favour of Amaravati as the sole capital of State,” he asserted

Taking exception to the comments of Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath on the issue of Vizag as the executive capital, the MLC said he was advocating the three-capital plan out of fear of losing his post. “The fear of Jagan is making his cabinet colleagues support the three-capital plan. It is being promoted with selfish agenda and the YSRC is not even hesitating to instigate regional passions,” he said.

