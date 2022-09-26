Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s a YSRC meeting to share loot: TDP MLC

The fear of Jagan is making his cabinet colleagues support the three-capital plan. 

Published: 26th September 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

TDP flag (For representation purpose | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC Manthena Venkata Satyanarayana Raju dismissed the round table meeting on decentralisation held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday as a meeting of YSRC leaders meant to plan how to rob North Andhra and share the loot. 

In a press release, he alleged that the YSRC leaders had exploited the resources of North Andhra region in the last three-and-a-half years and the present meeting was meant to decide on how to divide the loot among themselves. “If not, what is the need for holding such a meeting. In fact, people, including those in YSRC are in favour of Amaravati as the sole capital of State,” he asserted 

Taking exception to the comments of Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath on the issue of Vizag as the executive capital, the MLC said he was advocating the three-capital plan out of fear of losing his post. “The fear of Jagan is making his cabinet colleagues support the three-capital plan. It is being promoted with selfish agenda and the YSRC is not even hesitating to instigate regional passions,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manthena Venkata Satyanarayana Raju TDP YSRC
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp