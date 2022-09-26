Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy to present silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on September 27

The CM will inaugurate the electric buses at the Alipiri bus depot at 6 pm and head to Padmavati guest house in Tirumala.

TTD conducts trial run of Sarva Bhupala Vahanam on Sunday. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Collector K Venakataramana Reddy directed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Tirupati and Tirumala on September 27 and 28.

Jagan will arrive in Tirupati on September 27 to present silk robes to lord Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the State government. Venkataramana Reddy along with SP P Parameswara Reddy and Joint Collector DK Balaji chaired a meeting and reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister.

The police department conducted the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) from Renigunta airport to Tirumala on the routes in which the CM’s convoy will travel.  

According to an official release, Jagan will reach Renigunta airport at 4:35 pm on September 27 and head to Tirupati Gangamma temple and have a darshan of the presiding deity at 5:20 pm. The CM will inaugurate the electric buses at the Alipiri bus depot at 6 pm and head to Padmavati guest house in Tirumala.

Jagan will offer prayers at Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple at 7:45 pm on the same day and present silk robes to the Lord Sri Venkateswara as part of the Annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams and participate in the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva on the four mada streets. On September 28, the CM will again have a darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at 6:05 am and inaugurate the newly-constructed Parakamani building by TTD and the new Lakshmi VPR Rest House. 

