Round table meet on decentralisation meant to divert public attention: BJP 

The BJP, which extended support to the yatra, would ensure its safe passage in North Coastal Andhra.

Published: 26th September 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar. (Photo | Y Satya Kumar Twitter)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar alleged that the YSRC government was adopting new tactics to divert the people’s attention from its failures. Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said the round table meeting on decentralisation was organised to divert the attention of people from Maha Padayatra of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi. The BJP, which extended support to the yatra, would ensure its safe passage in North Coastal Andhra. Any attempts by the ruling YSRC to disrupt the yatra would not be tolerated, he warned. 

No major development project was taken up in  Vizag in the last three years. The YSRC government told lies on the floor of Assembly with regard to financial position of the State, he charged.Satya Kumar ridiculed the way the ruling YSRC leaders defended the renaming of NTR University of Health Sciences after YSR. 

The government should release funds for irrigation projects in Rayalaseema. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 7,000 crore in Pulivendula. However, not even Rs 7 crore worth project works have been completed so far, he said.

