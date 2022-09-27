Home States Andhra Pradesh

10-day Dasara fete begins at Srisailam temple

The officials have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees, the temple EO stated.

Published: 27th September 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam Temple

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Dasara Mahotsvams began on a grand note at Srisailam temple of Kurnool district on Monday. The ten-day festival celebrations started with special pujas—Yagasala Pravesam, Ganapati pooja, Ustava Sankalpa, Siva sankalpam at Yagasala.

Temple executive officer (EO) S Lavanna, other officials and priests offered prayers to Sri Mallikarjuna swamy and His Consort Sri Bramarambha Devi, as part of the mahotsavam. The utsavams will conclude on October 5 with Chandiyagam and Purnahuti events. The officials have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees, the temple EO stated.

The important events of the utsavam include Chandiyagam, Rudrayagam, Navadurga alankaras and Vahana Sevas besides several special pujas. Various rituals like Srichakrarchana, Navavarana puja, Anustanams, Devi Sapthasathi Parayanas and others besides yaganams will be performed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srisailam
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp