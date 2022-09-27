10-day Dasara fete begins at Srisailam temple

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Dasara Mahotsvams began on a grand note at Srisailam temple of Kurnool district on Monday. The ten-day festival celebrations started with special pujas—Yagasala Pravesam, Ganapati pooja, Ustava Sankalpa, Siva sankalpam at Yagasala.

Temple executive officer (EO) S Lavanna, other officials and priests offered prayers to Sri Mallikarjuna swamy and His Consort Sri Bramarambha Devi, as part of the mahotsavam. The utsavams will conclude on October 5 with Chandiyagam and Purnahuti events. The officials have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees, the temple EO stated.

The important events of the utsavam include Chandiyagam, Rudrayagam, Navadurga alankaras and Vahana Sevas besides several special pujas. Various rituals like Srichakrarchana, Navavarana puja, Anustanams, Devi Sapthasathi Parayanas and others besides yaganams will be performed.

KURNOOL: Dasara Mahotsvams began on a grand note at Srisailam temple of Kurnool district on Monday. The ten-day festival celebrations started with special pujas—Yagasala Pravesam, Ganapati pooja, Ustava Sankalpa, Siva sankalpam at Yagasala. Temple executive officer (EO) S Lavanna, other officials and priests offered prayers to Sri Mallikarjuna swamy and His Consort Sri Bramarambha Devi, as part of the mahotsavam. The utsavams will conclude on October 5 with Chandiyagam and Purnahuti events. The officials have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees, the temple EO stated. The important events of the utsavam include Chandiyagam, Rudrayagam, Navadurga alankaras and Vahana Sevas besides several special pujas. Various rituals like Srichakrarchana, Navavarana puja, Anustanams, Devi Sapthasathi Parayanas and others besides yaganams will be performed.