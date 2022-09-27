Andhra HC denies default bail to MLC Ananta Babu in former driver’s murder case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused default bail to YSRC MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu, accused in murder of his former driver V Subramanyam. Justice Chimalapati Ravi, who heard the petition filed by the MLA for default bail and reserved the judgement, on Monday, refused the same.

In his petition, Ananta Babu argued that as the police failed to file chargesheet in the case in stipulated 90 days, default bail should be given to him.

PIL on Dharmika Parishad strength struck down

The High Court struck down the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed challenging the amendments made restricting the number of members in the AP Dharmika Parishad to four. A division bench, comprising Justice C Praveen Kumar, and Justice Duppala Venkataramana, which heard the PIL filed by P Srinivasulu of Prakasam district, and reserved the judgement earlier, struck down the petition.

Identify encroachments on Nellore canals: HC

Responding to a petition filed complaining that canals and canal poramboke in Nellore rural mandal of Nellore district were encroached and real estate ventures are being taken up, the High Court directed the Water Resources Department officials to inspect and conduct a survey of Kodur and Leburu major canals and other channels in the presence of the petitioners to determine facts.

Hearing the petition filed by Mekala Anil of Gudipallipadu in Nellore rural mandal that main canals and channels were being encroached for real estate ventures, Justice R Raghunandan Rao directed the officials to submit the details of survey report to the court. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to October 20.

Petitioner’s counsel N Siva Reddy argued that encroachment of canals and channels are causing crop loss to farmers, who are suffering from inundation of their agriculture fields. The encroachments on canals were not removed despite the district collector’s orders, he said.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused default bail to YSRC MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu, accused in murder of his former driver V Subramanyam. Justice Chimalapati Ravi, who heard the petition filed by the MLA for default bail and reserved the judgement, on Monday, refused the same. In his petition, Ananta Babu argued that as the police failed to file chargesheet in the case in stipulated 90 days, default bail should be given to him. PIL on Dharmika Parishad strength struck down The High Court struck down the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed challenging the amendments made restricting the number of members in the AP Dharmika Parishad to four. A division bench, comprising Justice C Praveen Kumar, and Justice Duppala Venkataramana, which heard the PIL filed by P Srinivasulu of Prakasam district, and reserved the judgement earlier, struck down the petition. Identify encroachments on Nellore canals: HC Responding to a petition filed complaining that canals and canal poramboke in Nellore rural mandal of Nellore district were encroached and real estate ventures are being taken up, the High Court directed the Water Resources Department officials to inspect and conduct a survey of Kodur and Leburu major canals and other channels in the presence of the petitioners to determine facts. Hearing the petition filed by Mekala Anil of Gudipallipadu in Nellore rural mandal that main canals and channels were being encroached for real estate ventures, Justice R Raghunandan Rao directed the officials to submit the details of survey report to the court. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to October 20. Petitioner’s counsel N Siva Reddy argued that encroachment of canals and channels are causing crop loss to farmers, who are suffering from inundation of their agriculture fields. The encroachments on canals were not removed despite the district collector’s orders, he said.