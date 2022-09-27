Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP holds 590 meets to expose failures of AP govt

BJP leaders alleged that nothing was done for the development of backward Rayalaseema and Uttarandhara regions.

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP is continuing its Praja Poru meetings across the State and on Monday it organised at total of 590 street meetings to expose the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts in the last three-and-a-half years.

BJP leaders alleged that nothing was done for the development of backward Rayalaseema and Uttarandhara regions. Not even a single irrigation project has been completed so far. The inefficient government has even failed to repair damaged roads. The Central government is set to complete `5 lakh crore worth of road projects in the State. Besides those laid by the Centre, there are no roadworks taken up by the State government, the BJP leaders alleged.

