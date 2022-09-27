Don’t provoke people during yatra: Gudivada Amarnath to Amaravati Samithi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath yet again lashed out at the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) for taking out Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli against the three-capital proposal of the State government, questioning its intentions. “Are they undertaking padayatra to provoke people and instigate differences?” he questioned.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRC headquarters in Tadepalli on Monday, he said after the round table meeting on decentralisation held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, some TDP leaders made adverse comments hurting the sentiments of people in Uttarandhra.

The TDP leaders alleged that Uttarandhra people do not have self-respect, which was highly objectionable. Did anyone participating in the round table meeting speak against Amaravati, he asked. “We people of Uttarandhra have the same self-respect as those belong to any other region. It is not proper for those participating in the yatra to make such derogatory comments,” he said.

Taking exception to the reported behaviour of some participants of yatra in Gudivada on Sunday, he said it was time for them to stop it. “TDP chief Naidu and his party are using everything for political gains. Are they against development of Uttarandha and only want Amaravati to develop? People of Uttarandhra will remember it,” the minister stated.

Amarnath said when police denied permission citing law and order problem, they (Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi) got permission from the High Court. As directed by the court, the government is extending all support for a hassle-free yatra. “Did the court permit them to make provocative statements, show footwear and slap thighs? Whom do they want to provoke?” he questioned.

Amarnath said if any untoward incidents happen due to the objectionable behaviour of those participating in yatra, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should own up responsibility. “This is purely agenda-driven capitalist rally,” he remarked.

He reiterated that decentralisation of administration will not stop and will be taken forward with a proper action plan. Aspirations of people from different regions will be taken into consideration and people are with Jagan, he added.

On the comments regarding ganja smuggling, he said the weed was cultivated more when Ch Ayyanna Patrudu was the minister in the previous TDP regime. Ayyanna Patrudu who amassed a huge wealth on ganja smuggling, is now criticising the YSRC government, when cases were booked against him, he said.

Replying to queries, he made it clear that the YSRC government never had any intention to stop the yatra. “If it desired to do so, how much time will it require? However, the government never thought of doing it,” he asserted.

