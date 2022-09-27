Focus on development, Jagan urges APIIC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) golden jubilee logo at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the APIIC should play a vital role in the rapid development of the State through a transparent industrial policy.

Stating that the APIIC will focus on developing industrial parks and basic infrastructure under the guidance of the Chief Minister to promote growth, officials gave the details of the golden jubilee celebrations to be organised for the whole year to mark its 50th anniversary.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director JVN Subrahmanyam and other officials were present on the occasion.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) golden jubilee logo at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the APIIC should play a vital role in the rapid development of the State through a transparent industrial policy. Stating that the APIIC will focus on developing industrial parks and basic infrastructure under the guidance of the Chief Minister to promote growth, officials gave the details of the golden jubilee celebrations to be organised for the whole year to mark its 50th anniversary. Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director JVN Subrahmanyam and other officials were present on the occasion.