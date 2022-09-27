Issue Ayushman Bharat cards: Union Minister Narayanaswamy to AP govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy found fault with the State government for failing to issue Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries. Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Monday after reviewing the implementation of Central schemes and the action plan for development SCs for 2020-21, for which Rs 2,132 crore was sanctioned to 18 different departments, he said certain lapses were observed, which he included in the meeting proceedings and the same will be conveyed to the Prime Minister. Out of 95 lakh tap connections sanctioned for the State, only 53 lakh have been given so far. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, several works need to be executed, especially in 125 fluoride affected villages, including those in Uddanam region.

“We sought a report on the reason behind the high incidence of kidney ailments in Uddanam region and other areas. Was it because of water with high fluoride content or any genetic problem. We are waiting for ICMR report,” the Union Minister said.

He took exception to non-issuance of Ayushman Bharat cards. The officials informed him that the cards will be issued next moth. He wondered what is the problem of having the image of Prime Minister on the health card, which is being issued to 51 crore people. “He is a PM of the country and not a party,” he asserted.

To meet the water needs of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri, which is being provided water by the Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation now on temporary basis, `38 crore has been sanctioned for provision of permanent water supply. “Tender and DPR process will be completed at the earliest,” he said.

Stating that 92 villages in Andhra Pradesh have been notified for the Adarsh Gram Yojana, he revealed that another 120 villages have been proposed. Action plan for the development of villages under the yojana needs to be submitted to the Centre, he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy found fault with the State government for failing to issue Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries. Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Monday after reviewing the implementation of Central schemes and the action plan for development SCs for 2020-21, for which Rs 2,132 crore was sanctioned to 18 different departments, he said certain lapses were observed, which he included in the meeting proceedings and the same will be conveyed to the Prime Minister. Out of 95 lakh tap connections sanctioned for the State, only 53 lakh have been given so far. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, several works need to be executed, especially in 125 fluoride affected villages, including those in Uddanam region. “We sought a report on the reason behind the high incidence of kidney ailments in Uddanam region and other areas. Was it because of water with high fluoride content or any genetic problem. We are waiting for ICMR report,” the Union Minister said. He took exception to non-issuance of Ayushman Bharat cards. The officials informed him that the cards will be issued next moth. He wondered what is the problem of having the image of Prime Minister on the health card, which is being issued to 51 crore people. “He is a PM of the country and not a party,” he asserted. To meet the water needs of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri, which is being provided water by the Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation now on temporary basis, `38 crore has been sanctioned for provision of permanent water supply. “Tender and DPR process will be completed at the earliest,” he said. Stating that 92 villages in Andhra Pradesh have been notified for the Adarsh Gram Yojana, he revealed that another 120 villages have been proposed. Action plan for the development of villages under the yojana needs to be submitted to the Centre, he said.