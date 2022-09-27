Kakinada: Man beats up mother for refusing to give money

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A 40-year-old man was arrested for beating his 70-year-old mother mercilessly in their house at Pallepalem village of Kajuluru mandal in Kakinada district. The man, police said, attacked her after she refused to give her pension money for drinking alcohol. The video of the man attacking the woman went viral on social media.

The man, identified as Thalliboyina Venkanna, attacked his mother Lakshmi in a drunken state. According to Gollapalem incharge sub inspector P Vasu, Lakshmi had been staying in Yanam with her elder son Subba Rao, who is a daily wage worker. Venkanna’s wife left him along with their two children a year ago allegedly due to his bad habits.

Last month, he went to Yanam and quarrelled with his elder brother two months ago. His mother Lakshmi came to Pallepalem recently. He used to take pension money from his mother every month for drinking alcohol. On Sunday, Lakshmi refused to give her pension money to him for drinking alcohol. An angry Venkanna took money from her forcefully. After drinking alcohol, he attacked her and when she fell on the ground, he forced his leg on her neck. Her elder son Subba Rao arrived at Kajuluru and rushed her to a hospital. She is stable, doctors said.

KAKINADA: A 40-year-old man was arrested for beating his 70-year-old mother mercilessly in their house at Pallepalem village of Kajuluru mandal in Kakinada district. The man, police said, attacked her after she refused to give her pension money for drinking alcohol. The video of the man attacking the woman went viral on social media. The man, identified as Thalliboyina Venkanna, attacked his mother Lakshmi in a drunken state. According to Gollapalem incharge sub inspector P Vasu, Lakshmi had been staying in Yanam with her elder son Subba Rao, who is a daily wage worker. Venkanna’s wife left him along with their two children a year ago allegedly due to his bad habits. Last month, he went to Yanam and quarrelled with his elder brother two months ago. His mother Lakshmi came to Pallepalem recently. He used to take pension money from his mother every month for drinking alcohol. On Sunday, Lakshmi refused to give her pension money to him for drinking alcohol. An angry Venkanna took money from her forcefully. After drinking alcohol, he attacked her and when she fell on the ground, he forced his leg on her neck. Her elder son Subba Rao arrived at Kajuluru and rushed her to a hospital. She is stable, doctors said.