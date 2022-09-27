Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man with special needs steals police jeep in AP

A man with special needs stole a police jeep and rammed it into a tree, 10 kilometres from a police station in Satya Sai district, police said on Monday.

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A man with special needs stole a police jeep and rammed it into a tree, 10 kilometres from a police station in Satya Sai district, police said on Monday. According to information reaching here, Naveen Kumar from Vaddipalyam village in Kundurpi mandal walked into Amarapuram police station around 12 noon and drove the vehicle away.

Crashes into tree
Around 10 km away, he crashed the vehicle into a tree at Nadukudum village in Valasa panchayat limits. Passersby noticed him lying on the ground with injuries and called for a 108 ambulance. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Amarapuram sub-inspector of police Venkateswarlu said Naveen Kumar seemed to be mentally unsound so he was let off and no case was registered. As the site of the accident was just two kilometres from the neighbouring Karnataka, police said had the police jeep crossed the State boundary, it would have been difficult to trace it. Sources said Naveen Kumar loitered in the police station premises and stole the vehicle when nobody, including the guard, was present.

