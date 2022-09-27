Minor boy kills father in Kosigi

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 15-year-old boy reportedly killed his father at Kosigi in the late hours of Sunday. The deceased was identified as Veeraiah, 45, a farm worker. According to police, the minor is addicted to liquor and bad habits. Veeraiah asked his son to mend his ways several times. The accused developed a grudge against his father and killed him with an axe while he was sleeping. Veeraiah died on the spot. Police took the boy into custody.

