Minor boy kills father in Kosigi

KURNOOL: A 15-year-old boy reportedly killed his father at Kosigi in the late hours of Sunday. The deceased was identified as Veeraiah, 45, a farm worker. According to police, the minor is addicted to liquor and bad habits. Veeraiah asked his son to mend his ways several times. The accused developed a grudge against his father and killed him with an axe while he was sleeping. Veeraiah died on the spot. Police took the boy into custody.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Punjab CM Mann moves confidence motion in state Assembly
Veteran star Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
NASA spacecraft successfully crashes into asteroid in defence test
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen accuses Hans Niemann of cheating