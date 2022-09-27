Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 28k crore spent under NREGS from 2019 to ’22

Rs18,767.47 cr towards unskilled wages, Rs 8547.31 cre for skilled wages and material components under scheme

Published: 27th September 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An amount of Rs 28,425 crore was spent under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the State from 2019 to 2022. Officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department said that most of the expenditure was incurred towards the unskilled wages.

As against the 83.68 crore person days approved by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh  from 2019 to 2022, 86.84 crore person days have been generated so far. It includes 19.75 crore for SCs (22.75%), 9.04 crore for STs (10.42%) and 50.88 crore for women (58.60%). As many as 75.32 lakh wage seekers from 45.83 lakh households have been provided employment.

Of the total expenditure incurred, Rs 18,767.47 crore was towards unskilled wages and Rs 8547.31 crore for skilled wages and material components. Informing that the State government performed well in terms of providing work to all the needy and crossed the person days allotted by the Centre, an official of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department told TNIE that there was a great demand for MGNREGS works during the Covid pandemic.

“During the Covid-induced lockdown, several people returned to their native villages  from other States and preferred MGNREGS works. As the number of person days sanctioned by the Centre was not sufficient, we requested more man days and got them,” the official said.

16 cr man days this year
“Similarly, in the current fiscal, 2022-23, as against the 14 crore person days allocated to the State, we completed 16 crore person days by August itself. As the programme is demand-driven, we are confident of getting more person days,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGS Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp