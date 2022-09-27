Rs 28k crore spent under NREGS from 2019 to ’22

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An amount of Rs 28,425 crore was spent under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the State from 2019 to 2022. Officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department said that most of the expenditure was incurred towards the unskilled wages.

As against the 83.68 crore person days approved by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh from 2019 to 2022, 86.84 crore person days have been generated so far. It includes 19.75 crore for SCs (22.75%), 9.04 crore for STs (10.42%) and 50.88 crore for women (58.60%). As many as 75.32 lakh wage seekers from 45.83 lakh households have been provided employment.

Of the total expenditure incurred, Rs 18,767.47 crore was towards unskilled wages and Rs 8547.31 crore for skilled wages and material components. Informing that the State government performed well in terms of providing work to all the needy and crossed the person days allotted by the Centre, an official of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department told TNIE that there was a great demand for MGNREGS works during the Covid pandemic.

“During the Covid-induced lockdown, several people returned to their native villages from other States and preferred MGNREGS works. As the number of person days sanctioned by the Centre was not sufficient, we requested more man days and got them,” the official said.

16 cr man days this year

“Similarly, in the current fiscal, 2022-23, as against the 14 crore person days allocated to the State, we completed 16 crore person days by August itself. As the programme is demand-driven, we are confident of getting more person days,” the official added.

