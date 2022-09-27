Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unidentified woman kidnaps 4-year-old in Guntur, police launch ops to nab her

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  An unidentified woman kidnapped a four-year-old boy from Arundalpet in Guntur city, police said. The boy has been identified as Prakash. The incident came to light after the parents lodged a complaint on Saturday (September 24) and police found CCTV footage of the suspected kidnapper with Prakash on Monday.

It has been learnt that the boy lived with his parents, Lakshmi and Ramesh, and grandparents in Arundalpet. On September 23, when the parents, both employees at a supermarket, did not find their son at home, they assumed he was playing with other children at the neighbour’s home.

wWhen Prakash did not return home, his parents began looking for him and enquiring their relatives and friends about his whereabouts. The next day, Lakshmi and Ramesh lodged a complaint at the Arundalpet police station. The police filed a case and began investigation.

On the directions of Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez, a special team was formed to trace the boy.Police were able to get CCTV footage of a gold shop in the area, where Prakash could be seen walking with an unidentified woman. Police suspect that the woman might have lured Prakash to take him away.

We are trying to identify the woman and get more details, said Arundalpet police station circle inspector Ramesh Naik . He added, “We are gathering information regarding similar cases reported recently and are keeping a close eye on probable suspects with similar criminal histories in such cases.”

