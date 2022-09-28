Cops arrest three, recover stolen property worth Rs 11.75 lakh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police on Tuesday arrested three interstate thieves and recovered stolen property worth Rs 11.72 lakh, including 168 grams of gold and `4 lakh cash. The accused were identified as Subid Ali Khan, 45, of Bankari, Bakri village, Chandaneswar Bazar, South-24 Parganas district, Jumrati Molla, 29, and Dilawar Laskar, 27, both from Debendra Chandra Dey Road, Tangra village, South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg said the accused were involved in several theft cases under Ongole Taluk PS and Maddipadu PS limits.The SP formed special teams with Ongole Taluk CI Srinivasa Reddy and SI M Devakumar and staff under the continuous monitoring by Ongole-DSP Nagaraju.

The police launched a search operation and arrested the trio at KIMS Flyover in Ongole. According to the police, the accused had committed over 10 offences in West Bengal and Warangal and Khammam districts of Telangana. They were sent to remand.

