Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops arrest three, recover stolen property worth Rs 11.75 lakh

The police launched a search operation and arrested the trio at KIMS Flyover in Ongole.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police on Tuesday arrested three interstate thieves and recovered stolen property worth Rs 11.72 lakh, including 168 grams of gold and `4 lakh cash. The accused were identified as Subid Ali Khan, 45, of Bankari, Bakri village, Chandaneswar Bazar, South-24 Parganas district, Jumrati Molla, 29, and Dilawar Laskar, 27, both from Debendra Chandra Dey Road, Tangra village, South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg said the accused were involved in several theft cases under Ongole Taluk PS and Maddipadu PS limits.The SP formed special teams with Ongole Taluk CI Srinivasa Reddy and SI M Devakumar and staff under the continuous monitoring by Ongole-DSP Nagaraju.

The police launched a search operation and arrested the trio at KIMS Flyover in Ongole. According to the police, the accused had committed over 10 offences in West Bengal and Warangal and Khammam districts of Telangana.  They were sent to remand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp