Explore historical sites and nature’s beauty in Guntur

GUNTUR: The erstwhile Guntur district holds a special distinction in the tourism map with numerous spots providing historical, spiritual, scientific and an overall experience to visitors. Some of the places hold international recognition and attract visitors from foreign countries also.

Undavalli Caves

A monolithic example of Indian rock-cut architecture and one of the finest testimonials to ancient Viswakarma Sthapathis are located under the Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation limits of Guntur district. Carved out of solid sandstone on a hillside, these caves date back to the 4th to 5th centuries. One of the preserved monuments of national importance, this attraction was originally Jain caves and later converted into a Hindu temple and is a paradise for history lovers.

Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary

The Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary is located only 15 km away from Guntur. Nearly 30,000 birds of 25 different species arrive here every year for breeding. Spot-billed pelicans, openbill storks, white ibises, glossy ibises, coots, little cormorants, spot-billed ducks and other migratory birds from Australia, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan fly to the sanctuary between September and March. As the bird population has increased in recent years, extension of the pond is being carried out at Rs 3.6 crore. On the other hand, in order to attract more tourists, the forest department is planning to develop an Environmental Education Centre.

Suryalanka Beach

Now in Bapatla district, the beach reports lakhs of visitors every year, especially during summer and Karthika masam. In the past few years, many resorts were set up near the beach, providing facilities to the tourists.

On the other hand, after the reorganisation of the districts, the tourism sector in Palnadu district is set to get a facelift Now, majority of tourism spots in the undivided Guntur district are in Palnadu district, including Amaravati, Nagarjuna Sagar, Kotappakonda and Kondaveedu Fort.

Kondaveedu Fort

After decades of negligence, several developmental works were taken up at the Kondaveedu Fort. Now, it has become one of the major tourist spots. As the first phase of ghat road construction was completed, the second phase works are going on. The 30-feet wide and 680-metre long road will be laid at an estimated cost of Rs 11.80 crore. Speaking to TNIE, Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor Siva Reddy said after the completion of the second phase of the ghat road, visitors will be able to visit new spots at the fort.

Amaravati

Under the Central government’s Swadesh Darshan Buddhist theme-based circuit, Buddhavanam will be set up in Amaravati at a cost of Rs 15 crore to attract Buddhists from across the world. An open-air theatre, puja mandir, auditorium, food court, open meditation hall, information centre and library hall will also be set up.

Nagarjunakonda

Archaeologically, Nagarjunakonda is considered an important site in the country with a vast expense of Buddhist ruins, including stupas, statues, and scriptures. The ruins are visible today in the island museum in their reconstructed form based on what was salvaged from the riverbed. A mega tourism project has been taken up at Nagarjuna Sagar to attract tourists.

According to the officials, luxury resorts, and agribusiness projects will be set up, which will be an add-on to the Nagarjuna hill museum.



On the occasion of the World Tourism Day on Tuesday, the tourism department has introduced boating, fun park and food courts at Jal Vihar and Anand Vihar in Kotappakonda. On this occasion, Palnadu Collector and district tourism development council chairman T Sivashankar said that an action plan will be formulated to speed up various pending tourism projects sanctioned in the district and develop Palnadu into a significant tourist spot in the State.

