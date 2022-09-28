Going green: Jagan launches 10 e-buses between Tirumala, Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The nine-day annual brahmotsavams of Tirumala temple began on a grand note on Tuesday. The festivities commenced in the evening with Dhwajarohana amid chants of vedic hymns. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered the traditional silk clothes to the presiding deity of Tirumala on behalf of the State government. Clad in traditional attire, the Chief Minister initially offered prayers at the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple and then went to the Srivari temple where he offered the silk clothes. He was accompanied by TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and others.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also offered prayers to Vakulamata, Vimana Venkateswara Swamy, Bhasyakarla Sannidhi and Yoga Narasimha Swamy.Later, the presiding deity of Malayappa Swamy was taken out on Pedda Sesha Vahanam around the four Mada streets.Earlier in the day, Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off the first batch of 10 electric buses between Tirumala and Tirupati to be operated by the APSRTC here at Alipiri.

In a bid to reduce carbon emissions in the pristine Tirumala hills and Seshachalam forests, the State Government sanctioned 100 e-buses to Tirupati region, of which 50 services would be operated between Tirumala and Tirupati while remaining 50 will be operated between Tirupati and other neighbouring towns. A total of 50 buses will ply on Tirumala-Tirupati twin ghat roads, 14 buses between Tirupati - Renigunta airport, 12 buses each between Tirupati-Madanapalle, Kadapa and Nellore.

The RTC has fixed the one-way adult fare at Rs 110 and Rs 200 for two-way and children fare for one-way at Rs 80 and Rs 150 for two-way travel on the Tirumala-Tirupati routes respectively in these E-Bus services. In November 2021, the Olectra and Every Trans Consortium received an order to supply 100 electric buses from APSRTC, in the FAME-II scheme of the Government of India. These 100 e-buses will be supplied and operated on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC)/ OPEX model basis for 12 years. In this aspect, the Olectra contracting agency delivered the first batch of the 10 e-buses to APSRTC on Tuesday, while the remaining buses would be delivered soon by the contract company.

The AC buses have a seating capacity of 35-plus driver. The electronically controlled air-suspension ensures a comfortable ride to the passengers. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure safety of the passengers, an Emergency button and USB sockets for each seat. The Lithium-ion battery installed in the bus enables the bus to travel around 180 kms on a single full charge, based on traffic conditions.



The bus has a regenerative braking system allowing the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy. The high power AC & DC charging system enables the battery to recharge within 3-4 hours fully. Meanwhile, Jagan would inaugurate Parakamani complex and also a guest house in Tirumala on Wednesday.

