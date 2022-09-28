Jagan tells officials to promote organic milk

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the need for promoting organic milk, which is free of chemical residues. During a review meeting on Animal Husbandry Department held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the production of organic milk should be promoted and awareness should be created among farmers through Amul and steps should be taken to set up a centre for research.

As milk and eggs are given to children for nutrition, there should not be any chemical residues in them as it may affect their health. Officials were instructed to create awareness among dairy farmers on organic and chemical residue free milk through Amul. They were asked to encourage dairy farmers to take up production of organic milk products.

The Chief Minister directed officials concerned to fill the assistant posts in the department and said RBKs should also have such posts. It should be verified whether or not insurance cover is provided to livestock purchased under the YSR Cheyutha and Asara, he added. Steps should be taken to begin the insurance scheme from October. The aim of the scheme is that no farmer should be affected in case of the death of livestock due to disease or accident. The government will bear 80 per cent of the insurance premium, the Chief Minister said.

The ‘Cattle Doctor’ concept should be developed like that of Soil /Family Doctor and the doctor should examine the cattle and update the health card annually while creating awareness on cattle feed to farmers. A report on the Cattle Doctor concept should be placed in the next meeting, he said, adding that additional staff should be recruited, if necessary.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to take up Nadu-Nedu works in veterinary hospitals and improve the basic facilities. A comprehensive plan should be drafted taking mandal as a unit. There should be a constant review on YSR Mobile Veterinary Clinics, he stressed. Officials informed him that more ambulances would be added in the second phase in October.

They were asked to focus on strengthening the rural economy by showing alternative sources of income through animal husbandry along with agriculture. Beneficiaries of Asara and Cheyutha should be helped and see that they get loans from banks, he said, adding that all implements for animal husbandry should be placed at RBKs.

Officials were directed to take preventive measures to check the spread of lampi virus and keep adequate medicines and vaccines ready. Minister for Animal Husbandry Dr S Appalaraju, Agri Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy and other top officials were present.

