Home States Andhra Pradesh

No mobile use by CPDCL staff in office hours from Oct 1

The staff has been directed to deposit their mobile phones outside before entering their workplace.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a strange development, the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) has issued orders banning the use of mobile phones by staff in the office during office hours. The orders will come into force from October 1. The APCPDCL has come up with the orders to prevent the staff from wasting time in office hours by speaking on mobile phones.

The staff has been directed to deposit their mobile phones outside before entering their workplace. The orders issued by APCPDCL CMD J Padma Janardhana Reddy, raised several eyebrows. In the memo issued by the CMD, it was observed that ‘employees are wasting their working hours on their mobile phones, thereby hampering the day-to-day office work and also causing postponement of works by not attending in time.’

He said the management has decided to ban the use of mobile phones at work place during office hours. Employees will be allowed to use their mobile phones only during the lunch hour and tea break. No employee will be allowed to take calls and messages while at work. In case of answering any emergency call or message, the employees need to give their higher officers’ mobile numbers for communication.

Incidentally, the orders on ban of mobile phones in office by the staff are only meant for computer operators, OSOs, record assistants, typists, junior assistants, senior assistants and other outsourcing staff.  Senior officials seem to have been exempted from the curbs.  All chief general managers should follow the instructions to create a distraction-free environment for all employees. If any employee is found not following the instructions, disciplinary action will be initiated against him, the CMD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp