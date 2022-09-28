No mobile use by CPDCL staff in office hours from Oct 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a strange development, the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) has issued orders banning the use of mobile phones by staff in the office during office hours. The orders will come into force from October 1. The APCPDCL has come up with the orders to prevent the staff from wasting time in office hours by speaking on mobile phones.

The staff has been directed to deposit their mobile phones outside before entering their workplace. The orders issued by APCPDCL CMD J Padma Janardhana Reddy, raised several eyebrows. In the memo issued by the CMD, it was observed that ‘employees are wasting their working hours on their mobile phones, thereby hampering the day-to-day office work and also causing postponement of works by not attending in time.’

He said the management has decided to ban the use of mobile phones at work place during office hours. Employees will be allowed to use their mobile phones only during the lunch hour and tea break. No employee will be allowed to take calls and messages while at work. In case of answering any emergency call or message, the employees need to give their higher officers’ mobile numbers for communication.

Incidentally, the orders on ban of mobile phones in office by the staff are only meant for computer operators, OSOs, record assistants, typists, junior assistants, senior assistants and other outsourcing staff. Senior officials seem to have been exempted from the curbs. All chief general managers should follow the instructions to create a distraction-free environment for all employees. If any employee is found not following the instructions, disciplinary action will be initiated against him, the CMD said.

