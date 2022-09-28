Home States Andhra Pradesh

NSTL to develop new lithium-ion battery technology for submarines

As part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Yojana, the Centre is promoting indigenous technology and stopped imports.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), which has been engaged in various energy storage devices for high power application for the last five decades, has initiated work on development of lithium ion battery technology for batteries of high energy applications to cater to the needs of both defence and civilian applications.

NSTL Director Y Srinivasa Rao said, “We are focusing on developing lithium ion batteries compatible for submarines. Only Japan is ahead of India in research of lithium ion batteries for submarines. At present led-acid batteries are being used and research is going on full scale to replace them with lithium ion batteries. The NSTL is making batteries required for defence under Make 1 and for others under Make 2.”
The NSTL is also making strides in sodium ion batteries as this will reduce dependence on lithium which has to be imported.

As part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Yojana, the Centre is promoting indigenous technology and stopped imports. In view of this, there is a lot of scope for Visakhapatnam to become a naval ecosystem like Bengaluru, which has air ecosystem, he said.

The major advantage of sodium ion batteries is high natural abundance of sodium in the country. This will make commercial production of sodium ion batteries less costly than lithium ion batteries. At present 2AH sodium ion batteries have been developed in the lab and trials of 5AH battery are going on, he explained.
NSTL Assistant Director Satyavani said poor construction of batteries is the main reason for fire mishaps in e-vehicles. An advanced batteries R&D facility was inaugurated by Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday in the presence of NSTL Director A Srinivas Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp