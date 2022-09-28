Onus of making other States agree on Polavaram lies with Centre: KVP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior Congress leader and former MP KVP Ramachandra Rao, in a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, informed that the responsibility of making other States agree to Polavaram project and conducting public hearing on flood bank protection walls in Odisha and Chhattisgarh totally lies with the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), which is the Central government as per Section 90 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Rao said it is a fact that the Modi government has washed off its hands from its constitutional responsibility of constructing Polavaram after it was announced as a National Project in the AP Reorganisation Act, whatever the reasons might be.

After Odisha and Chhattisgarh, which had taken legal recourse to obstruct the Polavaram project long ago, Telangana is also taking the same route now, he said, finding fault with the Centre for taking a spectator stance, ignoring its own responsibility.

He pointed out the recent observations made by the Supreme Court during hearing on a petition filed by the Odisha government. The SC wanted the Centre to take up a pioneering role and asked it to hold a meeting with all stakeholders within a month.

In view of the SC directions, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has decided to hold meetings with representatives of the State on September 29. Rao urged Jagan to take a right stance to explain the Centre of its responsibilities with regard to Polavaram.

