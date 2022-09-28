Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC govt looting people: Nara Lokesh

The people will get relief from the tax burden only after dethroning Jagan’s regime, he asserted.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh participated in the ‘Badude  Badudu’ programme at Devarapalli Agraharam village in Duggirala mandal of Mangalagiri constituency on Tuesday. As part of the programme, Lokesh along with the local leaders, made a door-to-door visit and enquired about the people’s issues.

Explaining the tax burden and spiralling prices of essential commodities in the YSRC regime, Lokeh termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a notorious burglar looting the people. The people will get relief from the tax burden only after dethroning Jagan’s regime, he asserted.

