Andhra HC summons DGP over seizure of vehicles

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday summoned Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy to appear before it and explain as to why the circular issued by the DGP himself on the process to be followed while seizing vehicles carrying goods illegally, under the Essential Commodities Act were not followed at the ground level.

A petition was filed by Shaik Ahmed of Maruti Nagar in Nandikotkur mandal of Kurnool district seeking court’s intervention to get his vehicle, which was seized while transporting PDS rice illegally, released. Another similar petition was also filed in the High Court. Justice B Devanand heard the two petitions.

Petitioners’ counsels K Srinivas and P Raviteja informed the court that an officer below the rank of an SI does not have the power to seize a vehicle under the Essential Commodities Act. They also informed the court that vehicles were being seized by Assistant SI and head constable rank officers.

As per the rules, the tahsildar should confirm that the goods being transported in the vehicle are related to PDS and a report has to be sent to the Joint Collector in this regard. They maintained that contrary to the rules, the vehicles were being seized and kept at police stations for months together.

The counsel representing the Home Department T Chaitanya said the DGP himself had issued a circular instructing that police officials below the rank of SI should not seize vehicles transporting goods meant for PDS.

Justice Devanand wondered as to how the circular issued by the DGP was not being implemented. The court summoned the DGP to appear before it on September 30 and explain as to why the lower rung personnel were not following his instructions.

