Home States Andhra Pradesh

APPSC issues notifications to fill 269 posts

Applications for 34 lecturers /assistant professors (Homoeo) in Ayush Department (general recruitment) can be submitted from October 7 to 22.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) issued notifications to fill 269 vacant posts on Wednesday.The notifications are available on the commissions website https://psc.ap.gov.in. Applications should be submitted online.

Applications for six posts under Group IV Services (limited recruitment) can be submitted from September 29  to October 19 and for 45  non-gazetted posts (general/limited recruitment) can be submitted from October 11 to November 2. Applications for 3 lecturers/assistant professors (Ayurveda) in NRSGAC in Ayush Department (general recruitment) can be submitted from October 7 to 22.

Applications for 34 lecturers /assistant professors (Homoeo) in Ayush Department (general recruitment) can be submitted from October 7 to 22. Applications can be submitted for 23  assistant executive engineer posts in various engineering services from October 26  to November 15 and for 7 civil assistant surgeons in AP Insurance Medical Services from October 27 to November 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APPSC
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp