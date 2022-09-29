APPSC issues notifications to fill 269 posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) issued notifications to fill 269 vacant posts on Wednesday.The notifications are available on the commissions website https://psc.ap.gov.in. Applications should be submitted online.

Applications for six posts under Group IV Services (limited recruitment) can be submitted from September 29 to October 19 and for 45 non-gazetted posts (general/limited recruitment) can be submitted from October 11 to November 2. Applications for 3 lecturers/assistant professors (Ayurveda) in NRSGAC in Ayush Department (general recruitment) can be submitted from October 7 to 22.

Applications for 34 lecturers /assistant professors (Homoeo) in Ayush Department (general recruitment) can be submitted from October 7 to 22. Applications can be submitted for 23 assistant executive engineer posts in various engineering services from October 26 to November 15 and for 7 civil assistant surgeons in AP Insurance Medical Services from October 27 to November 16.

