Lay more emphasis on protection of wetlands: Peddireddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said emphasis should be laid on conservation of wetlands, which are home to rare plant and animal species. Chairing the first meeting of the Wetlands Board at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Peddireddy said it is the responsibility of officials to protect wetlands, which are habitat for rare animal and bird species. Informing that the Centre has identified 30,000 acres of wetlands in Andhra Pradesh, he said certain extent of land has been encroached upon. While illegal fish tanks have come up in Kolleru area, unauthorised cultivation of seasonal crops has been taken up in some other areas.

A committee with officials from revenue, agriculture and forest departments has been constituted to collect information related to wetlands in the State. The committee needs to submit its report to the Wetlands Board within two months so as to enable it take steps for protection of the wetlands without hampering the livelihood of people, he said. Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forest) Neerabh Kumar Prasad and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Madhusudhan Reddy attended the meeting.

