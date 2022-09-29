Need more R&D for high energy batteries: 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Director General (missile and strategic systems) BHVS Narayana Murthy on Tuesday said that high energy batteries are playing vital role in the development of missiles, torpedoes and autonomous underwater vehicles.

Speaking at the national seminar on electrochemical energy conversion and storage conducted by Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam, he said that with the efficient use of these batteries, electric vehicles are becoming popular and will require more high power energy storage systems, hence there is need for more quality control research to ensure safety.

Inaugurating the seminar, scientific advisor to defence minister G.Satheesh Reddy said a lot of changes are taking place in the field of batteries since last decade.

Nowadays, electro-chemical energy is playing a vital role in the development of electric vehicles and also in the development of nation’s economy, he added. He also said that Niti Aayog has been taking several initiatives for development of batteries in the country.

