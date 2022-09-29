Home States Andhra Pradesh

Need more R&D for high energy batteries: 

Inaugurating the seminar, scientific advisor to defence minister G.Satheesh Reddy said a lot of changes are taking place in the field of batteries since last decade.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Director General (missile and strategic systems) BHVS Narayana Murthy on Tuesday said that high energy batteries are playing vital role in the development of missiles, torpedoes and autonomous underwater vehicles.

Speaking at the national seminar on electrochemical energy conversion and storage conducted by Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam, he said that with the efficient use of these batteries, electric vehicles are becoming popular and will require more high power energy storage systems, hence there is need for more quality control research to ensure safety.

Inaugurating the seminar, scientific advisor to defence minister G.Satheesh Reddy said a lot of changes are taking place in the field of batteries since last decade.

Nowadays, electro-chemical energy is playing a vital role in the development of electric vehicles and also in the development of nation’s economy, he added. He also said that Niti Aayog has been taking several initiatives for development of batteries in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp