Tree cut for Pydithalli temple Sirimanu fest

Temple priests performed special rituals to the tree before the cutting the trunk.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Tree cutting ceremony for Pydithalli Ammavaru Sirimanu was conducted at Saripalli village in Gantyada mandal of the district on Wednesday. Temple chief priest Bantupalli Venkata Rao, Deputy Assembly Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, District Collector A Surya Kumari, MLA Botcha Appalanarasayya, MLC Indukuri Raghuraju and others participated in the ceremony.

Temple priests performed special rituals to the tree before the cutting the trunk. Later, they shifted the trunk to Hukumpeta, where carpenters will carve the trunk as Sirimanu.

The Deputy Speaker said, “We have made elaborate arrangements for Sirimanotsavam, which is a grand procession of the 41-day festival of Vizianagaram presiding deity Pydithallamma, this year. We celebrated Sirimanotsavam with only temple staff and traditional devotees due to Covid in the past two years. We are allowing devotees and common people to participate in Sirimanotsavam this year. I appeal to people to cooperate with the district administration in smooth conduct of the annual festival.”

