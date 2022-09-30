Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC stays promotion of Anganwadi workers

The AP High Court on Thursday issued interim orders staying the process of promotion of Anganwadi workers in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department as extension officers.

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP High Court on Thursday issued interim orders staying the process of promotion of Anganwadi workers in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department as extension officers. It felt that it is mandatory to conduct written exam as well as English proficiency test while appointing extension officers. The same was specifically mentioned in the notification issued, but the norm was  violated.

Justice K Manmadha Rao heard a batch of petitions filed by several aspirants seeking court’s intervention in the matter. Giving the interim orders to stop the process, the court issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Women Development and Child Welfare) and the ICDS Project Director and posted the matter to October 14.

