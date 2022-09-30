Home States Andhra Pradesh

Each village, ward secretariat to get Rs 20 lakh for works

CMO directly monitors Gadapa Gadapaku programme under purview of 15,004 village and ward secretariats

Published: 30th September 2022 05:41 AM

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A sum of Rs 20 lakh will be allocated to each village and ward secretariat to carry out development works sought by people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said. The Chief Minister held Spandana video conference with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police on Thursday. A wide range of subjects, including Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, NREGS works, e-cropping and other development programmes came up for discussion during the conference.

On Gadapa Gadapaku, Jagan said, “We are covering 15,004 village and ward secretariats under the programme, which will be directly monitored by CMO. MLAs and mandal level staff should cover at least six secretariats. They should stay with the staff for two days and cover every house under the purview of the secretariat. They should spend at least six hours a day taking the programme forward.’’ After the two-day tour, development works should be prioritised from representations given by people and it should be ensured that the works are grounded within a month, he explained.

On agriculture sector, Jagan insisted that e-cropping should be done cent percent under the supervision of Collectors. The officials informed him that 96% of the total 107.62 lakh acres has been covered in the first phase and remaining 4% will be covered by Friday.  

In the second phase, KYC of farmers should be completed by October 10. From the same date, farmers should be given digital and physical receipts and it should be completed by October 15. By October 25, the final list of e-cropping should be displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras and it is the responsibility of the Collectors to see that it is done as per schedule. At least 10% of e-cropping should be personally be examined by MAOs and MROs. A minimum 6% of  e-cropping should be examined by RDOs and AVAs, 5% by DOs, 2% by Joint Collectors and 1% by Collectors, he stipulated.

Under the NREGS, 17.05 crore workdays have been created. The average wage under the scheme should be increased to Rs 240 from Rs 210.02. “We should get `1,400 crore from the Centre under the NREGS,” he said.

The funds will be released soon after getting the sum from the Centre. The officials should expedite works of secretariats, RBKs and YSR Health Clinics. About 4,500 village secretariats should be provided internet connection by December. Steps should also be taken for setting up digital libraries at the earliest. In the village secretariat complex at Velpula in Pulivendula constituency, nearly 30 people are using the digital library for work-from-home and emphasis should be laid on extending this facility, Jagan said.

In implementing housing schemes, Nellore, West Godavari, Bapatla, Eluru and Kunool districts have achieved progress. Emphasis should be laid on housing in Anantapur, Satya Sai, Prakasam, Anakapalle and Krishna. “We are constructing 1.24 lakh houses in Visakhapatnam. Steps should be taken to launch the works in October. Development of 85% of basic infrastructure has been completed. Collectors should take steps to expedite the works,’’ he said.

Efforts should be made to complete five lakh houses by December 21. In Jagananna Colonies, the goal should be 3.5 lakh houses and 1.5 lakh TIDCO houses. Power, water and other amenities should be in place by that time the houses are completed, he stressed.

CM TO LAUNCH YSR KALYANAMASTHU WEBSITE TODAY
YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa will be implemented from October 1. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the website of both the schemes on Friday. The objectives behind rolling out the schemes are to promote education, eradication of child marriages, increasing enrolment in schools and checking dropout rate. The government has made Class 10 qualification mandatory for both bride and groom getting married under the schemes. The age of bride and bridegroom should be 18 and 21 years by the date of marriage

