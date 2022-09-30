Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa girl to speak in Parliament Central Hall on Mahatma, Lal Bahadur Shastri

A civil services aspirant Midde Roopa will speak in the Parliament Central Hall about Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2, commemorating Gandhi Jayanti.

KADAPA: A civil services aspirant Midde Roopa will speak in the Parliament Central Hall about Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2, commemorating Gandhi Jayanti. Roopa, a native of Koduru village in Railway Kondapuram mandal, has got the opportunity after she secured fourth rank in a State-level competition conducted by Nehru Yuva Kendra. Yuva Kendra district officer K Manikanta said the 21-year-old graduated from SKR Women’s Degree College in Kadapa this year. She is the eldest daughter of Midde Satyanarayana and Ramadevi.

Roopa actively participated in various elocution competitions organised by the youth organisation while studying degree. She took part in the district-level National Youth Parliament competition held online on February 19, 2022.

“Among the total 30 participants from four Rayalaseema districts, Roopa got the first place. She took part in the State-level competition and secured fourth place,” Manikanta said. The theme of the contest was the life of Mahatma Gandhi. While the top three participants already gave their speeches in March, Roopa will speak in the Central Hall on October 2. Around 35 youngsters from 28 States and seven Union Territories have been selected for the programme.

Speaking to TNIE, Roopa, who hails from an agriculturist family, said, “I could perform well in academics and extracurricular activities like dance and singing due to the encouragement of my parents. I have even participated in several sports events and also enrolled as an NCC cadet and an NSS volunteer and took part in Republic Day parades.’’

