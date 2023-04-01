AP: Devireddy’s efforts for Rayalaseema cause lauded 

KADAPA: Commemoration meeting of senior journalist and former chairman of AP Press Academy Devireddy Srinanth Reddy was organised in Kadapa on Friday. His contribution to the Rayalaseema movement was hailed by several speakers. The 65-year-old journalist passed away on March 22, while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad after a bout of illness.

Srinath Reddy, who worked as a journalist in Kadapa for several decades through his numerous articles highlighted the woes of the people in the drought-prone Rayalaseema, the desertification of the region due to lack of proper water resources.

The speakers said his articles were not only in simple language but made people sit and take note of the crux of the problem. Several people were influenced by his articles and become part of the Rayalaseema movement. “He will forever be remembered in the history of Rayalaseema,” they said.

After garlanding the portrait of Srinath Reddy, Government Advisor (National Media) Devulapalli Amar said, “Though he had several opportunities of promotion for higher positions, he chose not to go for them, as he wanted to serve Rayalaseema in general and Kadapa in particular.”

Former minister MV Mysoora Reddy, a close friend of Srinath Reddy, recalled his association with the veteran journalist and said Srinath played a vital role in the Rayalaseema movement. “He was courageous and feared none. He made people realise the gravity of Rayalseema’s problems through his numerous articles, which were frank and to the point,” he said.

