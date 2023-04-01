Home States Andhra Pradesh

Complete land surveys under phase-1 soon: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to expedite land resurvey under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme and complete the works under the first phase at the earliest.

During a meeting to review the progress of the scheme, Jagan emphasised its importance and pointed out that no other State in the country has taken up such a land resurvey in the past 100 years.  It may be noted that the Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme aims at providing tamper-proof documents and other details to land owners.

“This will be useful not only for the present generation but also for future generations,” the Chief Minister asserted.

He further enquired about the status of the 2,000 villages, where the revenue department had conducted surveys in the first phase of the programme. Responding, officials informed Jagan that the distribution of land documents to the beneficiaries (land owners) is in progress.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the survey, including the installation of survey stones, by May 20. He further suggested they procure rovers and arrange them at all village secretariats to ensure that the work of surveyors is carried out efficiently.

Jagan instructed them to ensure no shortage of survey stones for the first phase. Officials brought to his notice that 31 lakh survey stones were readied for the resurvey and that plans were underway to supply 50,000 stones per day for the programme.

Officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department informed the Chief Minister that preparations for the resurvey were being made and all the data needed was being compiled.  
Panchayat Raj officials assured him that resurvey in 300 revenue villages will be completed by the third week of April, and by December it will be completed in all the towns under the first phase. 

Minister for Forest, Mines and Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, principal advisor Ajeya Kallam and other officials were present. 

