Feed mixing plant for bovines set up by TTD

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: To produce healthy bovines, TTD has set up a feed mixing plant in SV Gosala at Tirupati which was inaugurated by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy on Friday.

The Chairman said that this would help not only produce healthy calves but also enhance the quantity and quality of milk produced. SV Veterinary University along with America-based New Tech BioSciences Institution has come out with a three-point formula to manufacture hygienic fodder for the cattle and inked a pact on the same, he added.

TTD along with a firm has constructed a Feed Mixing Plant for Rs 11 crore in SV Goshala which is inaugurated and henceforth the fodder will be produced for the cattle. So that this would help in enhancing the milch capacity of bovines by 10-15 per cent and we can generate 4,000 litres of milk that are required for the needs of TTD in SV Gosala itself, he added.

TTD Board Member Pokala Ashok Kumar, JEO Sada Bhargavi, SVVU Vice-Chancellor Padmanabha Reddy, SV Gosala Director Harinatha Reddy and others were present.

