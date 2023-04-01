Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju on way out?

It is learnt that Jagan has ‘pulled up’ the minister for his performance and the complaints against him.

Published: 01st April 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Seediri Appalaraju (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “I will continue to be a minister,  if I am in the State cabinet or not. All 175 MLAs are ministers.”  This comment of Seediri Appalaraju, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, gave strength to speculations of his removal from the State cabinet. 

Appalaraju commented in Vijayawada on Friday while replying to a question by mediapersons. He said by the grace of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he who hails from a BC community become minister. “I have been sincerely discharging my duties as a minister and an MLA of my constituency,” he said. However, he denied having any information about his removal from the cabinet. 

He rushed to the CM’s camp office, following summons from Jagan, who according to sources was not happy with the performance of Appalraju and with increasing complaints against him for his behaviour and comments from time to time. 

It is learnt that Jagan has ‘pulled up’ the minister for his performance and the complaints against him. He is among the four ministers, who are likely to be shown the door, if and when the next cabinet reshuffle takes place. 

