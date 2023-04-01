It’s Amaravati, which wins and stands: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As farmers' agitation demanded that the State government continue Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh entered the 1,200th day on Friday, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the farmers for waging a struggle.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu stated “There is justice in your (farmers) agitation. The dharma is on your side. You are moving ahead despite facing restrictions, harassment and shackles. Finally, it is Amaravati, which wins and stands.”

Meanwhile, participating in a programme organised under the banner of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi at Mandadam village in Thullur Mandal, TDP, BJP, Jana Sena and Left party leaders exuded confidence that Amaravati will remain as the capital city of the State overcoming all odds.

Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of taking a U-turn on the capital Amaravati after coming to power, TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana said except for the YSRC, all other political parties extended their support to the stir of farmers. “Except looting the State, Jagan did nothing to the people of the State in the last four years,” he charged.

Describing the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government as fake, Kanna alleged that it was burdening the people with taxes. Mentioning that the BJP extended its full support to the Amaravati farmers’ agitation, party national secretary Y Satya Kumar slammed Jagan for belittling the agitation.

BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and TDP MLC P Anuradha said though Jagan made every attempt to suppress the stir for Amaravati as the sole capital, it has been continuing in the direction of achieving success.

'Idemi Karma' till April- end

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu suggested that the party cadres continue ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ protest till the end of April. Claiming that the protest evoked a good response from people, Naidu said it was evident with the TDP win in the MLC polls

