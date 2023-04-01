Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu conspired against decentralisation: Sajjala

Says Amaravati agitation is being organised by some realtors and TDP chief’s benamis

Published: 01st April 2023 10:24 AM

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for conspiring against the decentralisation of administration in the State. Addressing mediapersons on Friday, he said Naidu did nothing for the development of Amaravati.

“Naidu had said Rs 1 lakh crore was required for the infrastructure development in Amaravati. But from where would he bring that Rs 1 lakh crore?” he questioned. 

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly believes that the development of the State is only possible through decentralisation, Sajjala demanded to know why the TDP chief is so averse to decentralisation. He also questioned the Left parties as to why they are supporting the feudal and corporate entities.

“Today, the Amaravati movement is being taken up by some realtors and benamis of Naidu. It was clearly proved by the abrupt ending to Amaravati to Arasavilli padayatra. One could not only complete 1,200 days but even one lakh days with 200 to 500 people in an organised manner. That is what is happening today under the leadership of Naidu,” he remarked. 

Sajjala pointed out that during the TDP regime, not even Karakatta road was completed and only after Jagan became the CM, was it completed. “All Naidu wants is to use Amaravati as an ATM-like what he did with the Polavaram project. As his dreams were shattered, using some landlords, he is running an artificial movement for political gains,” he remarked. 

He also dismissed reports of an attack in Amaravati and said it was all part of Naidu’s game plan. He accused the BJP of being two-faced when it comes to the Amaravati issue and questioned how they are supporting the most significant land scam called Amaravati. “They too need to explain why they oppose decentralisation,” he said. 

Sajjala maintained that farmers of Amaravati were taken care of by the State government by providing timely annuity and funds for the tenant farmers’ welfare. Further, funding for the same has also been increased, he added. 
 

