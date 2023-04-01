Rebel YSRC MLA Mekapati falls ill, Udayagiri continues to be tense

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Suspended YSRC MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy fell ill and was rushed to a local hospital in Marripadu on Friday morning. Later, the rebel YSRC MLA was referred to Nellore hospital for better treatment

Meanwhile, tension continued in Udayagiri following a stand-off between the MLA and local YSRC leaders. YSRC activists, led by Moole Vinay Reddy and Chejarla Subba Reddy, continued their protest against the MLA at the bus stand centre and invited him for a debate. A huge police force was deployed at the bus stand centre in the town and a confrontation between the two groups was thwarted.

Speaking to the media, Subba Reddy said, “Chandrasekhar Reddy has no moral right to enter Udayagiri for his anti-party activities.”

On the other hand, refuting the allegations against him, the rebel MLA said he fell ill and has been getting treatment. The rebel MLA said he would teach a lesson to the local leaders, who worked against him, in the next general elections.

According to the party survey, Chandrasekhar Reddy, a four-time MLA, has failed to maintain his cadre in the constituency. Meanwhile, rumours are also doing rounds in the constituency that Chandrasekhar Reddy has differences with his brother Rajamohan Reddy’s family.

