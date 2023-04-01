Three-capitals row: Miscreants attack BJP leader’s convoy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed near Mandadam in Amaravati region for some time on Friday after stones were pelted at BJP national secretary Satyakumar’s convoy allegedly by those supporting the State government’s three-capital proposal.

The senior BJP leader visited the Amaravati farmers’ protest camp as their agitation demanding the government to retain Amaravati as the sole capital of the State entered its 1,200th day.

On his way back, Satyakumar’s convoy came under attack. Police intervened and dispersed the mob, allowing him and other BJP leaders to leave the place. Tulluru DSP V Pothuraju said a group of people in support of the YSRC government’s decentralisation plan staged a protest after BJP leader Adinarayana Reddy reportedly made some adverse comments at the Amaravati farmers’ meeting.

“Protestors stopped Satyakumar’s convoy while it was passing by. Although police dispersed the agitators, some unidentified people pelted stones at the saffron leader’s car,” he explained.

BJP lodges complaint, Opposition condemns attack

Later, the BJP leaders formally complained to the police. Speaking to reporters in Vijayawada, Satyakumar condemned the incident and squarely blamed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC for the incident. He accused police officials of watching the incident like spectators.

“How did the attackers know the convoy was headed in that route if the police did not inform them? Only after the police stopped our vehicle, they attacked the convoy and bad-mouthed us. It was all pre-planned. I called the DGP to complain, but he did not respond. We will take up this issue with the Central leadership. If they (YSRC) want to continue physical attacks, we too will respond,” he asserted.

BJP State President Somu Veerraju and others condemned the incident and demanded that cases be booked against the attackers. He questioned the ‘spectator stance’ of police and called for a State-wide protest against the attack on Satyakumar.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, too, condemned the attack. On the other hand, Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh accused Satyakumar and other BJP leaders of attacking people belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, who were protesting in support of decentralisation. Suresh suspected the role of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu behind the incident.

