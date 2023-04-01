Vontimitta annual Brahmotsavams begins in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Sri Ramanavami Navahnika Brahmotsavam began on a grand note with ‘Dhwajarohanam’ at the famous Sri Kodandarama Temple in Vontimitta, YSR district on Friday.

The officiating priest Rajesh Kumar performed a series of rituals, including Garuda Dhwaja procession, Garuda Pratista, Prana Pratista, Netronmeelanam and hoisting of the sacred Garuda flag atop the temple pillar flagpost, signalling the commencement of the nine-day festival.

The Garudalwar flag is a symbol of invitation to the deities of all the 14 celestial worlds, urging them to descend on earth to witness the festival. Garuda Ragam, Garuda Melam, Garuda Talam and Garuda Slokas were recited as per Pancharatra Agama Vidhi. TTD joint executive officer Veerabrahmam said TTD has made arrangements for brahmotsavams. He said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer Pattu Vastrams on behalf of the State to Sri Sita Ramulavaru on the day of Kalyanotsavam.

