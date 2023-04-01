YSRC, TDP councillors create ruckus, exchange blows at Tenali council meet

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A ruckus was created at Tenali municipal council meeting as YSRC and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) councillors attacked each other on Friday.

According to the sources, it was known that, when the council was discussing the agenda, TDP corporator Yugandhar opposed the single-phase tenders which the civic body has proposed and demanded the council to cancel them.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Scuffle between YSRCP & TDP councillors in Municipal Council meeting in Tenali area of Guntur district after the TDP members objected over the approval of a single tender for the door-to-door works. Police intervened and removed members of both parties. pic.twitter.com/lLSSk5QICz March 31, 2023

As it would take a long time to prepare proposals and pass them in the council meeting, YSRC leaders refused to do so. This led to a heated argument between him and YSRC corporators Ahmad and Dubai babu which soon turned into a ruckus as the argument reached to blows and they tore each other’s shirts and suffered minor injuries.

Following this, municipal chairperson Syed Khaleda Naseem left the meeting hall. The remaining TDP and YSRC corporators managed to separate them and calm the tense situation. After a thirty minutes break, the council meeting resumed and the council passed the agenda.

After the meeting, TDP corporator Yugandhar staged protests outside the meeting hall against the attacks. Later, all TDP leaders reached Tenali two town police stations and staged protests even thereby demanding the police to take necessary action against Ahmad and Dubai Babu for attacking him. They complained about the two YSRC corporators with two town police stations. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

