Andhra Pradesh: 33-year-old lecturer held for marrying minor 

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 33-year-old lecturer working in a private college in Gangavaram was arrested on charges of marrying a minor girl. The incident came to light when the parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday. According to Sub-Inspector Sudhakar Reddy, the accused was identified as Chalapathi (33) hailing from Gangavaram Mandal.

Police said that the lecturer used to conduct classes for the 17-year-old girl along with others in the college. He reportedly lured and married her in Tirupati after she attempted her second-year Intermediate examinations on Wednesday. After her last examination, the girl eloped with the lecturer to Tirupati and then the duo got married on Thursday, police revealed.

After some time, the girl learnt that the lecturer was already married and had a daughter. She confronted him for lying, but Chalapathi threatened her with dire consequences. Soon after, the girl managed to escape and rushed to Gangavaram Police station and narrated her ordeal to the cops. Police informed the matter to their parents.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl and her kin, a case under POCSO Act was registered against the lecturer and he was sent for remand after producing him in court.

CHITTOOR: A 33-year-old lecturer working in a private college in Gangavaram was arrested on charges of marrying a minor girl. The incident came to light when the parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday. According to Sub-Inspector Sudhakar Reddy, the accused was identified as Chalapathi (33) hailing from Gangavaram Mandal. Police said that the lecturer used to conduct classes for the 17-year-old girl along with others in the college. He reportedly lured and married her in Tirupati after she attempted her second-year Intermediate examinations on Wednesday. After her last examination, the girl eloped with the lecturer to Tirupati and then the duo got married on Thursday, police revealed. After some time, the girl learnt that the lecturer was already married and had a daughter. She confronted him for lying, but Chalapathi threatened her with dire consequences. Soon after, the girl managed to escape and rushed to Gangavaram Police station and narrated her ordeal to the cops. Police informed the matter to their parents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Based on the complaint lodged by the girl and her kin, a case under POCSO Act was registered against the lecturer and he was sent for remand after producing him in court.