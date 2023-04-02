Home States Andhra Pradesh

BCAS extends time for air cargo operations

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam Airport

Visakhapatnam Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Much to the relief of cargo exporters, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has extended the time allowing Visakhapatnam airport along with other airports, including Vijayawada and Tirupati, to carry out cargo operations.

The airport authorities and exporters were on tenterhooks as an extension was not given till late in the evening on Friday. However, Jaideep Prasad, Joint DG BCAS, announced that the DG BCAS has been directed to give one month's permission for conversion into single-point airport cargo screening and services.

The Joint DG BCAS, however, said this will be the last extension and they should comply with the  BCAS guideline. The BCAS had already given sufficient time to convert the Common User Domestic Cargo Terminal (CUDCT) into Regulated Agent (RA) status. Otherwise, the services will be suspended from November 1, he said.

Earlier, the cargo services were not renewed in January for the same reason. On January 4, a three-month extension was given for belly cargo for shrimp and other perishable goods at Vizag airport up to March 31.
MP MVV Satyanarayana urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to give permission for air cargo service from Vizag airport.

In a letter submitted to the Union Minister on Friday, he said after the change in the cargo security screening process by BCAS, the air cargo operations were suspended at Vizag airport. However, they were restored when BCAS had given its nod up to March 31. As Vizag is home to large pharma, textile, food and multi-product SEZs,  air cargo services are very crucial, he said.

