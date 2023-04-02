Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool with highest percentage of people living in poverty: Survey

Meanwhile, the Guntur district with an MPI score of 0.034 and an HCR of 8.31 score remained in the first position with the lowest poverty among the 13 districts in AP.

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Kurnool district has the highest percentage of people living in high poverty with the highest Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) score of 0.094 among the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh state, according to the Niti Aayog’s Baseline Report on National MPI in 2021.

This was revealed in the Socio-Economic Survey Book 2022-23 tabled in the Assembly during the recently concluded annual budget session. The MPI score indicates that about 9,400 people out of every 1 lakh population are highly poor in the Kurnool district.

The district also has the highest Head Count Ratio (HCR) of 20.69% i.e., a high proportion of individuals living below the poverty line who are deprived and unable to afford/access Health, Education and Standard of Living.

These three dimensions are calculated using nutrition, child-adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank account indicators to estimate the number of poor.

The Kurnool district further has the highest intensity of poverty, which indicates the living standards of the population below the poverty line. Next to Kurnool, Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Anantapur districts are the worst-performing districts in the MPI, HCR and intensity of poverty values in the State.

Meanwhile, the Guntur district with an MPI score of 0.034 and an HCR of 8.31 score remained in the first position with the lowest poverty among the 13 districts in AP.

According to the MPI score, only 3,400 people out of every 1 lakh population are estimated to be poor with an intensity of poverty of 41.21%, among the poor population in Guntur. East Godavari, Krishna, and West Godavari districts followed Guntur among the best-performing districts having the lowest poverty population in the state.

Further, AP has an overall MPI score of 0.053, an HCR of 12.31%, and an Intensity of poverty at 43.23%, ranking eighth among the 28 States in the country and fared better when compared to the Overall India score, which has an MPI score of 0.118, HCR of 25.01% and Intensity of poverty at 47.13%.

At the same time, Kerala and Goa states ranked in first and second places with MPI scores of just 0.003 and 0.015 respectively. The MPI score of 0.053 translates to 53,000 people out of every 10 lakh population in poverty in the State.

Further, Andhra Pradesh performed relatively decent in housing, electricity, maternal health, cooking fuel, school attendance and bank account indicators.  

The State showed ominous signs in indicators like drinking water, years of schooling, sanitation, child-adolescent mortality and nutrition which need special attention, as per the survey book.

41.21% population poor in Guntur

Only 3,400 people out of every 1 lakh population are estimated to be poor in Guntur, with an intensity of poverty of 41.21%. AP overall performed relatively decent in housing, electricity, maternal health, cooking fuel, school attendance and bank account indicators. The State showed ominous signs in indicators like drinking water, years of schooling, sanitation, child-adolescent mortality and nutrition which need special attention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool MPI Niti Aayog Multi-dimensional Poverty Index
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp