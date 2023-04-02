Home States Andhra Pradesh

No need to attack BJP leader’s convoy: Botcha

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he described the BJP allegations against the State government and the YSRC as mudslinging.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana asserted that neither the State government nor the YSRC has any need to attack the convoy of BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar near Mandadam in Amaravati region on Friday.

Botcha maintained that Amaravati is nothing but a real estate business done in the name of a land pooling scheme. “I stand by what I had said on the previous occasion. Land pooling in Amaravati was done to benefit a few and lakhs of crores of public money went into the pockets of a few,” he said.

On the issue of Visakhapatnam being the executive capital, the minister said he personally opined that administration of the State should have commenced from Vizag from tomorrow itself.  “In view of some legal hurdles and conspiracies by a few individuals, it has got delayed a bit,” he said.

“For the State to develop and progress ahead with ease of administration, our government has come up with the decentralisation policy. Going by the concept of administration at the doorstep, the village and ward secretariat system was introduced,” he explained.

Botcha described the criticism and obstacles by the Opposition under the leadership of Naidu as demonic interference like in Puranas. He maintained that the YSRC would go to elections with three capitals as its main plank.

Ridiculing the claims of the previous TDP government, Botcha wondered has anyone ever heard of 120 ft foundation and `12,000 per sq ft building cost. Even the building with five-star facilities in the heart of Hyderabad may not cost that much. “How can they and those supporting them blatantly condone such corruption,” he wanted to know.

He also found fault with objections raised against R5 zone in Amaravati and questioned what is wrong in allotting house sites to poor people. He dismissed the speculation on early elections as false propaganda of Naidu, who dreams of returning to power day and night.  “Even if elections are held now, Naidu will lose,” he predicted.

Botcha maintained that people’s satisfaction levels in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government are quite high as every promise made before forming the government was fulfilled unlike others, who only make such promises during elections but choose to forget them once elected.

He said like never before, the welfare schemes are being implemented by even releasing a calendar to specify the date of implementation every year. On the MLC election results, Botcha said the YSRC leadership is analysing the outcome to find the shortcomings and address them effectively.

