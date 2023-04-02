Pattabhisheka Mahotsav celebrated with fervour at Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Sri Rama in Venuganalankaram blessed devotees on the second day of the ongoing annual brahmotsavams at Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam Saturday.

Deputy EO Natesh Babu, manuscripts special officer Vijayalakshmi, AEO Gopal Rao and others were present. Meanwhile, Anjaneya as Sri Sanjeeva Raya showered blessings on devotees at Vontimitta in Kadapa district.

Usually, the idol of Hanuman stays alongside Sri Rama in the sanctum of every temple dedicated to Lord Rama. But this year, the Sanjeeva Raya temple was located opposite Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam.

The legend cites that when the presiding deity of Sri Kodandarama flanked by Sita Devi and Lakshmana Swamy originated at Vontimitta, they were in exile and did not yet meet Hanuman. So Anjaneya is not present in the sanctum. Meanwhile, Sri Rama Pattabhisheka Mahotsavam was observed with spiritual fervour in Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati on Saturday evening.

After Abhishekam to Mulavirat in the morning, special abhishekam was performed to utsava deities with sacred water brought from Narasimha Theertham. Later in the evening, Pattabhisheka Mahotsavam was observed followed by a procession of deities on Tiruchi along four mada streets encircling the ancient shrine. Deputy EO Nagaratna, AEO Mohan, Superintendent Ramesh Kumar and others were present.

KADAPA: Sri Rama in Venuganalankaram blessed devotees on the second day of the ongoing annual brahmotsavams at Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam Saturday. Deputy EO Natesh Babu, manuscripts special officer Vijayalakshmi, AEO Gopal Rao and others were present. Meanwhile, Anjaneya as Sri Sanjeeva Raya showered blessings on devotees at Vontimitta in Kadapa district. Usually, the idol of Hanuman stays alongside Sri Rama in the sanctum of every temple dedicated to Lord Rama. But this year, the Sanjeeva Raya temple was located opposite Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The legend cites that when the presiding deity of Sri Kodandarama flanked by Sita Devi and Lakshmana Swamy originated at Vontimitta, they were in exile and did not yet meet Hanuman. So Anjaneya is not present in the sanctum. Meanwhile, Sri Rama Pattabhisheka Mahotsavam was observed with spiritual fervour in Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati on Saturday evening. After Abhishekam to Mulavirat in the morning, special abhishekam was performed to utsava deities with sacred water brought from Narasimha Theertham. Later in the evening, Pattabhisheka Mahotsavam was observed followed by a procession of deities on Tiruchi along four mada streets encircling the ancient shrine. Deputy EO Nagaratna, AEO Mohan, Superintendent Ramesh Kumar and others were present.