TTD resumes issuance of Divya Darshan tokens

The first token was issued at 4.35 am at Galigopuram, the middle point of the 9 km long path-trek way to Tirumala. By 10.20 am all the 10,000 tokens were issued.  

Pilgrims queue up to get Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens as TTD began issuing them from Tuesday in Tirupati.

Pilgrims queue up to get Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens as TTD began issuing them from Tuesday in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)

TIRUMALA: The TTD resumed issuing Divya Darshan tokens from Saturday onwards at Alipiri and Srivarimettu footpath routes on a trial basis. Issuance of Divya Darshan tokens was on hold for almost three years due to Covid Pandemic. Upon the request of devotees, TTD resumed Divya Darshan tokens on an experimental basis.

As announced by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and Chairman YV Subba Reddy, the counters started issuing Divya Darshan tokens both at Alipiri and Srivari Mettu on Saturday morning from 4 am onwards. The first token was issued at 4.35 am at Galigopuram, the middle point of the 9 km long path-trek way to Tirumala. By 10.20 am all, the 10,000 tokens were issued.  

EO Dharma Reddy and other higher-ups assessed the situation and issued additional tokens. By 4 pm, the TTD issued an additional 3,500 Divya Darshan tokens which is a total of 13,500 tokens issued at Alipiri -to - Tirumala pathway.

However, out of the 5000 tokens for the Srivarimettu footpath route, only 4,500 were issued and another 500 were left with no takers. Notably, following the State and Central government’s directions in view of Covid-19, the issuance of divya darshan tokens was stooped on March 19, 2020.

