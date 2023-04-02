UK offshore patrol vessel makes port of call at Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, HMS Tamar of the UK, has made a port of call at Visakhapatnam. HMS Tamar is one of the two Royal Navy vessels on permanent deployment in the Indo-Pacific as set out in the UK’s Integrated Review. The ship’s ongoing visit to India is an opportunity to further strengthen the shared maritime domain awareness effort and underlines the UK’s and India’s intent to collaborate in the Indian Ocean Region and wider Indo-Pacific.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Gareth Wynn Owen, said, “HMS Tamar’s visit to Visakhapatnam is further evidence of the importance we attach to our defence and security relationship with India. The Indo-Pacific, and indeed India, will drive future growth and prosperity for the world. It is imperative that it remains free and open to all in support of trade, shared security and values.”

Meanwhile, 17 crew of HMS Tamar visited NGO Campus Challenge facility at Kotha Kopperla in Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district on Saturday. The sailors interacted with children and youth with disabilities, played cricket and basketball with them, planted saplings and painted the dormitories.

HMS Tamar has spent the last four months operating in the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean with partner navies and supporting British diplomatic missions in countries. She has visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Chennai and Visakhapatnam among others.

